Stanhope will move into new home 8 Bishopsgate next year, the developer has confirmed.

The firm developed the Wilkinson Eyre-designed 50-storey tower on behalf of Mitsubishi Estate. It was built by Lendlease.

Stanhope, which is also working on Eric Parry’s 1 Undershaft tower as well as AFK’s 55 Bishopsgate tower nearby, is taking around 8,300 sq ft on level 33 of the building.

It has been based at 100 New Oxford Street since the end of 2015 with next year’s move seeing around 60 staff swap the West End for the City.

Chief executive David Camp said: “It has been a long-held ambition of ours to move into one of our own developments and 8 Bishopsgate provides the perfect base for the team to flourish and grow in the years to come.”

Around 70% of the building at 8 Bishopsgate has now been let, the firm added.