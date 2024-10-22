Structure Tone has taken on more than 100 former ISG staff in the four weeks since the firm went into administration more than doubling the number of its employees in the UK.

Former ISG chief executive Matt Blowers joined as a joint managing director last month and since then the firm has been on a recruitment drive with 125 ISG joining permanently taking numbers at the business to close to 250 staff.

Andy Sheppard and Steve Makris have arrived from ISG as divisional directors with more senior appointments expected in the next few weeks.

Structure Tone has a turnover of around £145m but the ambitious firm expects this to grow to between £300m and £400m next year as it looks to position itself as the second largest fit-out firm after Overbury.

Structure Tone hoardings have already appeared at a former ISG job in the City for magic circle law firm Linklaters at 20 Ropemaker near Moorgate tube station.

It is also believed to be targeting ISG’s projects at Google in King’s Cross, as well as a scheme to finish off the Apple building in Battersea and a headquarters job for BP.

Mace and Overbury have also taken on former ISG staff in the past few weeks while Wates last week announced that Wayne Flannery, formerly ISG’s head of construction for the north, had been appointed its new managing director for its west region, which runs from the Scottish borders down to the West Midlands.

And John Sisk has been confirmed to finish ISG’s £200m vaccine manufacturing facility for Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies on Teesside, around half of which is left to be completed.