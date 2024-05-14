Campaigners protesting against the planned Sizewell C nuclear power station have seen a legal challenge against the £20bn scheme thrown out by the Supreme Court.

The court yesterday refused an appeal by Together Against Sizewell C (TASC) after it called for a judicial review of the plant on the Suffolk coast.

Campaigners first challenged the government’s decision to give planning permission in August 2022 after it was given the green light by then-business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng the month before.

In its ruling, three Supreme Court judges said the group’s latest claims did not raise an arguable point of law.

TASC lost its initial legal challenge and last December lost its appeal. It then took the case to the Supreme Court.

Sizewell C managing director Julia Pyke said: “We are delighted that the claims have been comprehensively rejected in the courts and that this long-running legal action is now at an end.”

Last week, Sizewell C was granted a nuclear site licence – the first time that the Office for Nuclear Regulation has granted a site licence for a new nuclear power project since issuing one to Hinkley Point C in Somerset in 2012.