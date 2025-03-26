A shrinking skilled workforce is the main obstacle to reducing construction costs, according to the latest forecast from Turner & Townsend.

In its spring update, the consultant said the industry needed to focus on retaining and retraining skills with competition for a small pool of qualified workers across the sector causing wages to rise.

T&T said construction’s share of the UK labour force was currently at a record low with Martin Sudweeks, the UK managing director of its cost management business, adding: “We need to ensure we are not taking our focus off those issues which are within our power to solve – our people problem being one of the most critical.

“Half a decade on from the disruption of the covid-19 pandemic, year-on-year employment is still shrinking. We need to radically rethink how we attract talent – looking to a wider set of disciplines, backgrounds and skills that will deliver the modern, digitally-enabled, creative construction workforce of the future.”

The Construction Industry Training Board recently estimated that the average age of a UK construction worker is now over 50.

T&T said tender prices between 2026 and 2029 would stay flat at 3.5% for commercial work while they will be 5% for infrastructure jobs over the same period.