New acquisition is based near Toronto
Turner & Townsend has snapped up Canadian project and development manager Cavalieri & Associates for an undisclosed sum.
The firm is based in Mississauga, west of Toronto in Ontario, and specialises in commercial and industrial construction.
T&T said: “[The acquisition] will enhance value for our clients through combined scale, capacity and capability, in addition to providing a more diverse suite of services, expertise and geographical footprint.”
Cavalieri & Associates was set up in the mid-1980s and is currently overseeing $500m (£300m) of development and construction projects within Ontario and the North-east US.
Its clients include car manufacturer Toyota and Japanese agricultural machinery firm Kubota.
Meanwhile, T&T Alinea is due to move into its new offices at One New Change next Monday.
The 110-strong Alinea has been at 90 Cannon Street for nearly nine years after moving into the Square Mile from Blackfriars.
T&T’s main office in the capital is at One New Change, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel and built by Bovis Lend Lease. It opened in 2010 with T&T moving in six years later.
T&T, which bought Alinea earlier this year, will move some support staff from One New Change into 90 Cannon Street with the lease on that building running out next autumn.
