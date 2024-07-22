Profit at Tetra Tech stayed flat last year, the consultant formerly known as WYG said in accounts filed at Companies House earlier this month.

The US firm took the Leeds-based firm private in July 2019 with WYG dropping its historic marque at the end of 2020 and replacing it with that of its new owner.

Accounts filed at Companies House show that Tetra Tech Ltd, which includes the environment, transport and planning business, management services division and a separate planning arm, posted a pre-tax profit of £11m in the year to 1 October 2023. Revenue was up 12% to £110m.

The firm said it had invested in new technology to allow staff to work from home and the office following the pandemic.

It added the number of fee-earning staff had gone up from 799 to 882 during the period.