A scheme put forward by the University of Manchester for thousands of new student homes under plans to redevelop its Fallowfield campus has been approved along with plans for hundreds more under a separate mixed-use scheme by McLaren Property and life science specialist Kadans.

The university’s £400m plans to redevelop its Fallowfield campus will see the 20-storey Owens Park Tower demolished, along with other 1960s halls, and the construction of new facilities designed by Sheppard Robson.

The proposals are for a mixture of towers to be built, with the tallest at 15-storeys, which would be located centrally. Buildings along the western and southern edges of the site would be lower. In all, more than 3,000 new student beds will be built under the plans.

The project team also includes Turley planning consultants, engineering firm Buro Happold and architecture and urban design firm Landscape Projects.

Meanwhile, plans by Property Alliance Group (PAG), Moda, McLaren Property Group and Dutch life sciences specialist Kadans at Upper Brook Street elsewhere in the city have been given the green light.

They include a six to nine storey science building and a nine to 23-storey student accommodation block featuring more than 700 student beds.

The firms involved in the development include Sheppard Robson, Re-form Landscape Architecture and planning consultant Avison Young.

Also at the Upper Brook Street site, PAG and Moda had requested planning permission to build 328,000 sq ft of life sciences accommodation and three PBSA towers, 12, 14, and 29 storeys tall, which will provide a further 983 student beds. Planning was also granted for this scheme as well.