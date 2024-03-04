Mace is again up against ISG for the next phase of work on an office and life sciences centre opposite King’s Cross station in London.

Along with Bam, the pair were battling it out for the £150m shell and core deal, known as the Merck building, which will be the UK headquarters of global healthcare giant MSD. The deal eventually went to Mace last year.

Merck developer Precis Group’s 10-storey building, which has been designed by architect AHMM, is being built on a former Access self-storage warehouse on the Euston Road.

Mace and ISG have both been joined on the shortlist for the fit-out by Sisk, which carries out a substantial amount of similar work in Ireland, with the contract estimated to be worth around £100m. Bids go back in May with a winner expected this summer.

Precis said laboratories make up around 40% of the building’s total floorspace with associated office, research and ‘write-up’ space at levels four to nine.

MSD, which is known as Merck outside Europe, is the only tenant of the building.