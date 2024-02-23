Three firms are looking at the next phase of British Land’s ongoing revamp of its Broadgate estate with a deal to overhaul the Broadgate Tower built more than 15 years ago.

Designed by SOM, the 35-storey tower was completed in 2008 by the then Bovis Lend Lease but British Land wants to give it a refresh in order to bring in new tenants such as those from the tech and media sectors.

Wates, Bam and McLaren all submitted bids last week for the deal which is believed to have a £90m price tag. A winner is due at the end of March before the year-long scheme is due to start on site in September.

Work involves improving the building entrance and reception, upgrading the public realm as well as revamping the existing retail and leisure facilities.

It will also include building a three-storey extension for commercial use and adding cycle storage which is currently limited to 20 spaces with no showers. Under the proposals, 30 showers and more than 300 bike spaces are planned.

In a 168-page design and access statement, part of a wider planning application for the scheme submitted to City of London planners last August, British Land said: “While the structure of the building remains in good condition, the building has been left behind in terms of the quality of its office space and its facilities provision.” A planning decision is expected in the next few weeks.

The developer has been revamping the 1980s-built campus for several years as part of a move away from a focus on tenants in the finance sector and to “the 7-day mixed use central London campus it is today”.

It added: “The Applicant wants to bring the Broadgate Tower back to best – attracting new tech and media occupiers and enhancing the retail and leisure offer – all as part of the continued evolution of the campus.”

Designed by Buckley Gray Yeoman, others working on the scheme include project manager Blackburn & Co, QS T&T Alinea, services engineer Cundall and structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel.

Law firm Reed Smith said last autumn it would move from Broadgate Tower to Brish Land’s Norton Folgate scheme, built by Skanska, on the other side of Bishopsgate at the start of this year.