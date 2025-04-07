Three firms are expected to send in bids for an office block on the City fringe by the end of the month.

Hackney council voted last year to approve the 20-storey Edge Liverpool Street building, previously known as Edge Shoreditch, at 4 Christopher Street which is being developed by Mitsui Fudosan and Dutch developer Edge.

The design and build job, which is worth upwards of £200m, is being bid by Mace, Multiplex and Sir Robert McAlpine.

Mace is building a 28-storey tower for Edge at London Bridge with that £250m scheme due to finish next year.

Laing O’Rourke had been working on the construction management plan as part of the planning application but is not bidding as it continues its move away from London commercial work to concentrate on infrastructure and public sector deals.

Designed by AHMM, the job at Shoreditch will see the demolition of two existing six-storey buildings on the 4,400 sq m site including the 1962 Technico House and the construction of a large, stepped block with two basement levels and an atrium at its centre.

In its plan, O’Rourke said around 500 operatives and 100 staff are anticipated to be on site at the peak of construction.

The firm said modern methods of construction and significant off-site manufacturing would be employed, with the majority of the building’s super structure, frame and facades to be modularised to reduce vehicle movements.

Low carbon concrete will also be used with the possible combination of CLT and other prefabricated materials to reduce carbon, the firm added.

Also on the project team is project manager Gardiner & Theobald, structural engineer AKT II, MEP engineer Atelier 10, planning consultant DP9, landscape architect MRG Studio and vertical transportation consultant Sweco.

AHMM’s plans replaced previous proposals drawn up by Make which were approved in 2021 and designed for the London Stock Exchange, the site’s former owners.