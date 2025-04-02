Bids for the first in a series of towers planned for Gracechurch Street in the City of London go back at the end of this week.

Mace, Multiplex and the recently renamed Bovis will all returns tenders for the £400m scheme at 60 Gracechurch Street on Friday.

The 36-storey building is being developed by Sellar and Japanese construction giant Obayashi and has been designed by Danish practice 3XN, the architect behind British Land’s 2 Finsbury Avenue tower which is being built by Sir Robert McAlpine.

Mace, fresh off its coup to win the job to revamp the Euston Tower for British Land, will be considered an early favourite for the work, having had a history of working with Sellar stretching back to the Shard with its most recent deal for the firm being Renzo Piano’s Cube at Paddington, although the project was hit by the collapse of M&E contractor MJ Lonsdale in 2023.

The new tower will replace the site’s existing nine-storey Allianz House, a mid-1990s building containing 13,300 sq m of office space.

The job was given approval by City planners just before Christmas despite concerns from heritage groups over the scheme’s impact on a neighbouring grade I-listed church.

It will also contain a free to access evening destination on the 35th storey called the ‘Sanctuary’ and a public roof garden offering views to the west over the City.

The project team includes executive architect Adamson Associates, cost consultant Turner & Townsend Alinea, project manager Gardiner & Theobald, structural engineer Arup, planning consultant DP9 and transport consultant Velocity.

The job is the latest major tower scheme to get up and running in London in the past few months with both Bovis and Multiplex expected to find out over the summer who has won a £600m scheme to build a new office tower for Hines at 18 Blackfriars, called the Round.

Meanwhile, Multiplex has been carrying out pre-construction advice on Fletcher Priest’s 46-storey tower at 63 St Mary Axe for investor Axa IM Alts while the contractor is due to start on start this summer for the same client at Eric Parry’s 50 Fenchurch Street tower.

And Mace and Multiplex were sent tenders last week for the £600m British Library scheme along with McAlpine. The job is being let as a construction management deal and being handled by Stanhope.

Stanhope is also behind one of the other towers planned for Gracechurch Street with its scheme at 70 Gracechurch Street, designed by KPF, getting the green light in February although work is not expected to start until 2028.

A third tower, at 85 Gracechurch Street, is being resubmitted to City planners after the discovery of a Roman basilica at the site which has meant the height of the building will be reduced by two storeys to allow the remains to be on permanent public display in the basement. The revised 30-storey scheme has been designed by Woods Bagot is due to be submitted this spring.