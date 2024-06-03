Firms including Balfour Beatty, Laing O’Rourke and Atkins Realis set out 12 key measurers for next government

A group of tier one firms have called for the creation of a Cabinet role responsible for infrastructure, alongside a suite of recommendations for the next government.

The group’s Blueprint for Growth, which outlines 12 recommendations in total, includes calls to transform the apprenticeship levy, simplify judicial review for major planning decisions and make the immigration system more flexible.

In all, the blueprint was co-signed by 12 contractors and consultants, collectively employing nearly 100,000 people and representing £25bn of UK revenue.

The signatories were Atkins Realis, Balfour Beatty, BAM, Costain, Galliford Try, Laing O’Rourke, Mace, Morgan Sindall, Mott MacDonald, Vinci, Volker Wessels and WSP.

“All of our businesses are deeply invested in supporting the UK’s sustainable growth and prosperity,” the blueprint report said.

“As a group, we actively encourage, foster, and support many tier two and tier three entities and start-ups, with increasing digitalisation and an unrelenting pursuit of greater environmental acceptability.

“This document sets out our collective view of some of the key measures which, if implemented, would result in a significant boost to the UK’s growth and productivity.”