Build UK and the Construction Leadership Council have issued guidance for creditors of collapsed firm ISG.

The firm sank into administration nearly two weeks ago with the loss of an initial 2,200 jobs. A further 200 staff have been kept on to help with the administration.

It is the biggest corporate collapse in construction since Carillion imploded six years ago and Build UK and CLC, in association with law firm Wedlake Bell, have produced a document for firms affected by its demise.

The four-page document lists a series of frequently asked questions surrounding ISG’s collapse with administrator EY expected to publish its initial findings some time in November.