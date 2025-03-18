Company had been due to announce annual numbers this morning

Travis Perkins has delayed publication of its 2024 results after the auditor asked for more time to sign them off.

The FTSE 250 building materials giant was due to publish its annual number this morning at 7AM.

But in an update, the firm said: “Travis Perkins plc today [14 March] announces a delay to the publication of its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024, previously planned for 18 March 2025, as a result of the Group’s auditor requesting additional time to complete its standard audit procedures. The results will be announced at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Last week, the firm said that boss Pete Redfern was stepping down as chief executive with immediate effect because of ill health.

In its last set of results, the firm posted turnover flat at £4.9bn in 2023 on pre-tax profit down to £70m from £245m.