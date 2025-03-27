Results had been due to be unveiled last week

Travis Perkins has said it will release its delayed 2024 results next week.

In a filing to the Stock Exchange this morning, the FTSE 250 building materials giant said its results would now be released on 1 April.

The results had been due to published on 18 March but were delayed after the auditor asked for more time to sign them off.

Earlier this month, the firm said that boss Pete Redfern was stepping down as chief executive with immediate effect because of ill health.

In its last set of results, the firm posted turnover flat at £4.9bn in 2023 on pre-tax profit down to £70m from £245m.