Fenwick Elliott has announced the appointment of three new partners.

The specialist construction law firm has promoted senior associates Leonie Sellers, Mark Pantry and Edward Farren to the partnership.

Construction litigator Sellers joined Fenwick Elliott’s Dubai office from Simmons & Simmons in 2022.

Pantry joined the firm’s London office in 2019 from Trowers & Hamlins. He becomes the third partner in the firm’s non-contentious team, supporting clients on the up-front negotiation of their contracts and ongoing project and contract management.

Farren joined Fenwick Elliott in 1999 and is promoted to business development partner.

Simon Tolson, senior partner at Fenwick Elliott, said: “We are thrilled to promote Leonie, Mark and Edward as Partners. They are a key part of the firm’s focus on providing a market-leading team of specialists for construction and energy, and we are delighted that they have been promoted from our exceptional team of associates.

“Their promotions span our London office and international hub in Dubai, our disputes and non-contentious teams, as well as our business services – representing our continued investment and strong performance across the firm’s markets and offer to clients. Our congratulations go to all three.”