Turkish contractor Limak International has been appointed to build a new stadium for Championship side Luton Town.

The job is believed to be the Ankara-based firm’s first in the UK, having first been set up in 1976 with, according to its 2023 annual report, the company employing just over 42,000 people.

Contracting is one part of the wider group’s businesses with Limak Holding also operating in tourism, aviation, food and drink and cement. Revenue from its construction business has been put at around $2.5bn.

Its most recent, high-profile jobs include its ongoing work to redevelop Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium and tunnelling work on the Neom scheme in Saudi Arabia. It has also built a new terminal building at Kuwait Airport.

Luton Town said Limak beat several “high-quality bidders” for the job to build the 25,000 seat ground.

It added: “The procurement process was overseen by specialists Atkins Realis and involved high-quality applications from both UK and international construction and engineering businesses. In the end, Limak International’s global perspective, alongside a focus on local delivery, resulted in their appointment as our partner.”

The design team is led by Aecom and sports architecture specialists Sisa. Other consultants working on the job include architect Klaska and venues consultant Trivandi.

Limak has signed a PCSA for the work with the stadium due to be ready in time for the start of the 2028/29 season. Construction is due to start this summer, having been given planning just before Christmas. The Hatters, who are battling to avoid relegation from the Championship with the final round of games taking place on Saturday, have played at their current ground, the 12,000-seat Kenilworth Road, for 119 years.

Gokalp Kahraman, regional director for the UK & Western Europe at Limak International, said: “Limak will offer its technical expertise and international experience to guide the project’s early stages and prepare the recruitment of a best-in class team of trade contractors. We’re incredibly excited to work with the Club and its partners to bring its ambitious and impressive vision to life.”

Called the Power Court, it is being masterminded by the club’s development arm 2020 Developments.

The Luton job is one of several being planned in the coming years with a new ground for Manchester United the most high-profile.

Others looking at redevelopment work include Leeds United and Aston Villa while Sisk is on site expanding capacity at Manchester City’s ground to more than 60,000.