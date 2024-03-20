Three new directors have joined energy and natural resources team in recent months

Turner & Towsend has appointed a new Europe lead for energy and natural resources as it continues to its global overhaul of the team.

Andrew Baker is the third new director appointed to the energy and natural resources business since last September, joining Professor Faye Banks and Mark Savage.

Baker will take responsibility for the consultant’s work across energy, transmission and mining throughout the Europe region.

He has worked in the energy sector for more than 20 years, with a focus on offshore delivery, most recently as executive vice president for Doris Group’s renewable business.

It comes after the appointment last September of Banks as T&T’s director of transmission and distribution in the UK.

She has 28 years of experience in electrical engineering and previously worked for Siemens Digital Grid and the National Grid where her responsibilities spanned large capital projects and operations

In the same month, Mark Savage was promoted to global sector lead for nuclear and head of programme.

David Whysall, global managing director of energy and natural resources at T&T, said: “These appointments add extensive strength and depth to our energy and natural resources offer.

“Their experience will help us collaborate with industry as the scale and pace of commitments to energy transition accelerate in the coming years.”