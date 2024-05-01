Combined team will be run by Jumbo Consulting’s existing management

Turner & Townsend has taken a 70% share in a Danish company which specialises in procurement and contract management for offshore wind projects.

Copenhagen-headquartered Jumbo Consulting was established in 2018 and has a network of operations across Aberdeen, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Madrid, Warsaw, Singapore, Melbourne, Seoul and Taipei.

The combined team will be known as Turner & Townsend Jumbo and will continue to be led Jumbo’s current management.

It will provide a range of commercial and programme management support to clients looking to establish and deliver projects in the offshore wind sector, as well as around energy islands, grid expansion and interconnectors.

Morten Søjborg, chief executive officer at Turner & Townsend Jumbo, said: “Our partnership with Turner & Townsend is driven by a shared purpose and commitment to advancing the clean energy transition.

“By combining our strengths, we aim to leverage expertise and scale in the development and delivery of offshore renewable energy projects, accelerating our collective impact and ability to achieve this goal.”