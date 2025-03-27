Regional contractor Beard posted a record turnover last year with the firm also seeing double-digit profit growth, the firm’s latest report and accounts have revealed.

The firm, which is based in Swindon, said construction turnover was up 11% to £198m with pre-tax profit up 21% to £5.2m.

In accounts now filed at Companies House for EW Beard Ltd, the company’s net cash position at the year-end was up a third to £44.3m.

The firm has over 60 live projects with the firm’s ongoing jobs including renovation work for St John’s College in Oxford and building an African forest for Bristol Zoo.

Finance director Fraser Johns said: “While it’s been a more favourable trading environment from that of recent years, a continued focus on the basics of building construction has been a key driver.

“We start 2025 with a healthy pipeline of work, supporting our ambitions for further business improvement and growth.”

The firm opened an office in Southampton at the start of last year bringing the number up to five.