Two firms will find out this summer who has won a £70m office scheme in Mayfair close to London’s Berkeley Square.

The job at 50 Berkeley Street has been drawn up by Stiff & Trevillion with the corner plot also covering neighbouring Stratton Street.

Bam and McLaren are both chasing the deal with a winner expected in July. Others working on the job for client Berkeley Square Holdings include QS Exigere, project manager Blackburn & Co, services engineer Norman Disney & Young and structural engineer Heyne Tillet Steel.

Work involves overhauling the site which was first redeveloped in 1926 and later in the 1950s before being modernized in the early 2000s.

The latest revamp includes updating the entrance, upgrading the existing office space and adding new amenity space at roof level.

The scheme was given planning by Westminster council in early 2021.