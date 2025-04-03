Mace and Multiplex are due to find out before Easter who has won a tower job in the City on which Lendlease had been in the driving seat.

Now renamed Bovis, Lendlease had been considered favourite for the job after the 23-storey Dovetail Building was given planning in 2021 with Lendlease then brought in under a PCSA.

But last summer developer Brockton Everlast began contacting rival firms to look at pricing the job instead in the wake of Lendlease being put up for sale last May.

Mace and Multiplex both sent in bids earlier this year with a winner on the job, priced at around £400m, expected within the next couple of weeks.

The Dovetail Building will be built at 115-123 Houndsditch close to Foggo Associates’ Can of Ham and a stone’s throw away from the cluster of towers on Bishopsgate.

The Houndsditch site is currently occupied by several low-rise buildings built in the 1980s.

AHMM describes the scheme as a “next generation office [that] responds to the strive for Net Zero carbon and the necessary thrive of a post-pandemic workplace”.

As well as office space, the scheme will include retail and café space as well as community space.

Others working on the job include cost consultant T&T Alinea, project manager Gardiner & Theobald and structural engineer AKT II. The scheme has an anticipated completion date of late 2028.