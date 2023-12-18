RG Group has signed a contract with Unite Students to build a 600-bed student accommodation in Bristol’s Temple Quarter.

At least half of the rooms at the Marsh Mills scheme, which has a total development cost of £75m, will be let by the University of Bristol, with the development located opposite the Russell Group university’s new campus.

The property has already been granted planning permission and Unite wants it to open in time for the 2025/26 academic year.

The building’s operational energy will be reduced by a ‘fabric first’ approach, as well as the installation of air source heat pumps and solar panels.

The developer claims carbon saving technologies utilised for the scheme will save 7,300 tonnes of embodied carbon, helping it meet the RIBA Climate Challenge’s 2025 targets for embodied carbon in new residential buildings.

The wider regeneration of Temple Meads and its namesake train station will see 2,500 new homes built by 2032, backed with a £95m levelling up grant.

Meanwhile, HG Construction has won a deal to build a 185-bed student accommodation scheme in London’s Vauxhall area.

The scheme is for International Students House, a charitable organisation providing affordable homes to back the project at Kennington Lane.

Work will start early next year and finish in summer 2026.