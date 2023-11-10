Latest round of job cuts comes after firm saw around 40 people leave in spring following major rejig of business

Sir Robert McAlpine has sent out redundancy consultation letters to staff with up to 100 employees believed to be affected.

McAlpine declined to comment but Building understands the letters were sent out this week informing recipients a 30 day consultation had begun.

Under employment rules, a 30 day consultation is used when between 20 and 99 staff are affected, rising to 45 days when more than 100 roles are under threat.

McAlpine completed a restructuring of its business in the spring which saw around 40 staff leave as part of a rejig which has seen it switch its focus to sectors rather than regions under a major restructure by chief executive Paul Hamer.

No reason for the latest planned job cuts has been given but McAlpine has recently come to the end of some major projects including Battersea Power Station phase 3 and the Peninsula hotel scheme at Hyde Park Corner. It is also completing work on the delayed 21 Moorfields scheme in the City.

>>>See also: Firms going bust, millions lost and all for a next-to-nothing margin. Who in their right mind would want to be a contractor?

Among those to leave earlier this year were the firm’s London boss, Alison Cox, a McAlpine board member who had been in the post for just 18 months, and the managing director of its Southern business Ian Cheung who had been with the firm seven years.

Also going was commercial director Paul Spiller who has now taken on a similar role at McLaren.

McAlpine brought back Grant Findlay from Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), the US entertainment giant behind the Sphere music venue, as executive managing director of a newly formed Buildings division while Mike O’Donnell, who left McAlpine in 2019 after more than a decade to join MSG, returned to the role of commercial managing director.

Mark Taylor, who worked on McAlpine’s Battersea Power Station scheme, was appointed managing director of its major projects arm while Mike Coleman was made senior director for special projects.