US consulting engineer DeSimone has bought UK structural engineering firm DP Squared for an undisclosed sum.

DeSimone, which was set up in New York in 1969, has nearly 600 staff working out of 21 offices globally and last year posted a turnover of $72m (£56m).

The firm has 23 employees with 13 in London and the remaining 10 coming from DP Squared, which is based in West Yorkshire and which has been going since 2004.

DP Squared has worked on a string of towers in Manchester, including the city’s 66-storey Deansgate tower, built by local firm Renaker, while DeSimone’s jobs include the Wasl tower in Dubai and the Statue of Liberty Museum in New York.

Explaining the move to buy DP Squared, which has an income of around £950,000, DeSimone chief executive Stephen DeSimone said: “Their extensive experience in structural design, impressive work across major projects, and client-centred approach will enrich DeSimone’s capabilities throughout the UK and European region.”