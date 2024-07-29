French giant Vinci said income in the first half went up 4% to nearly €34bn (£29bn), the firm said in interim results last Friday.

The firm, which is an official supporter of the Paris 2024 Olympics and built the Stade de France, the venue for Rugby Sevens, won by France, and the athletics, said turnover in the six months to June stood at €33.8bn (£28.5bn).

The construction and airports group said 56% of its income was from outside its home country. Operating profit was up 9% to €3.9bn (£3.3bn).

Revenue at its construction business, its biggest division, was up 2.5% to €15.3bn (£13bn), with 54% of this, €8.2bn (£7bn), coming from outside France.

It said its construction revenue in 2024 would be close to last year’s level of €31.5bn (£27bn) with its operating margin expected to improve from last year’s 4% – a level last seen in 2011.

Its major projects work in the UK includes its HS2 station scheme at Old Oak Common in west London that it is building with Balfour Beatty as well as an upgrade to the National Grid, after winning a spot on a £9bn framework earlier this year.