French giant Vinci said income was up 13.5% to more than €32bn (£27bn) in the first half of this year.

In interim results published this morning, the construction and airports group said revenue at its construction arm, its biggest division, was up 11% to €15bn (£13bn), with 54% of its business, €8bn (£6.8bn) coming from outside France.

It said this “reflects progress with several large civil engineering contracts in Europe” which includes work on its HS2 schemes, including the Old Oak Common station it is building with Balfour Beatty and Systra.

Old Oak Common is now set to be the main London terminus for the railway during its first few years of operation after the government decided to mothball work on Euston station earlier this year.

Operating profit at the group in the six months to June was up to €3.5bn (£3bn) from €2.8bn (£2.4bn) with construction’s operating profit up 18% to €300m (£257m).