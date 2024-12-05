Vistry has created a 50:50 joint venture with the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) to build 948 mixed tenure homes in East London.

The development will be constructed next to Pudding Mill Lane DLR station in Stratford and will be developed in four phases.

LLDC is a mayoral development corporation, which was set up in 2012 to deliver regeneration around the Olympic Park as a legacy of that year’s London Olympics.

Until the beginning of this month, the LLDC was the planning authority for the area around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

It is now transitioning into an organisation focused on oversight of the park and the completion of the remaining development planned after the Olympics.

The development brought forward with Vistry will be 45% affordable and include 30,000 sq m of non-residential floor space to accommodate a mix of workspace, retail, community and leisure uses.

Construction is set to begin on the first phase in summer 2026, with full completion scheduled for 2033.

Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our partnerships business to revitalise this area of East London and create a thriving and sustainable new community.

“We are very pleased to be working in partnership with the LLDC and the GLA to provide the mix of high-quality new homes that residents desperately need, alongside the infrastructure, facilities and socio-economic opportunities required to support them.”

Rosanna Lawes, executive director of development at LLDC, said: “The joint venture partnership with Vistry means that we can rapidly build on the park’s successful legacy to create another thriving and sustainable community.”