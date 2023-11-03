Old Oak and Park Royal scheme among five recipients of government money

Waste heat from data centres will be used to keep thousands of new homes warm after a fresh cash injection from government.

Five projects will receive a share of nearly £65m to create new heat networks.

More than half of the money (£35m) will go towards the first heat recycling scheme at the Old Oak and Park Royal development in west London.

The heat network there will connect 10,000 homes and 250,000 sq m of commercial space across the boroughs of Hammersmith and Fulham, Brent and Ealing.

Four other green heating projects in London, Watford, Suffolk and Lancaster have also been allocated grants from the Green Heat Network Fund.

One of these projects will see Lancaster University fully decarbonise its campus with the help of a £21m investment in a large heat pump powered by a new solar farm and an existing win turbine.

Energy security secretary Claire Coutinho said: “We are investing in the technologies of the future so that families across the country will now be able to warm their homes with low-carbon, recycled heat - while creating thousands of new skilled jobs.”