New arrival also worked at Balfour Beatty and Laing O’Rourke

Wates has brought in a former Homes England director to head up its public sector and national frameworks business.

Robert Stone joins after spending five years as director of technical services for the government agency.

He also worked as head of estates at the Defence Infrastructure Organisation for three years and before that he worked for Balfour Beatty for six years and three years at Laing O’Rourke.

Wates said Stone “will be responsible for strengthening relationships with public sector entities and government bodies, as well as bolster engagement with strategic sectors including defence, justice and blue light”.

The firm said he will work on its framework deals for government bodies including the Department for Education, Ministry of Justice and Homes England.

Its other frameworks include spots on deals run by Pagabo and Crown Commercial Services.

Stone will work alongside group public sector director Steve Beechey who added: “The public sector makes up around 70% of our business as a group and will always be a key strategic focus for Wates. Delivering vital social infrastructure and navigating the complexities that this brings requires the best talent, and Robert brings a wealth of experience to our business working directly for our key customers.”