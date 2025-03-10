New arrival spent more than 15 years at country’s biggest private contractor

Wates has brought in Laing O’Rourke’s head of procurement at its Europe business into a new role of operations director for its construction business.

George Mosey spent more than 16 years at O’Rourke with his new post seeing him sit on the Wates construction board.

Jobs he worked on at O’Rourke include Crossrail, now called the Elizabeth line, Thames Tideway and the Crick Institute at King’s Cross.

Steff Battle, executive managing director, Wates Construction, said: “George will play a pivotal role in setting the benchmark for operational excellence across our projects. His position on the construction board is reflective of Wates’ longstanding commitment to sustainability, quality and health and safety.”

Wates is due to release its 2024 results later this spring. Its construction arm saw revenue grow 22% to £1.17bn in 2023 with group revenue up 15% to £2.2bn.