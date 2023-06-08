Wates has rejigged its M&E business with a new boss and new divisions created.

Rob Clifford has become managing director, moving from his current role as boss of the group’s Integrated Construction Services arm.

The reorganisation will see four divisions establised – North, South, major projects and specialist services.

Steve Joyce becomes regional MD for SES North, which includes Scotland, the North-east and North-west of England and the Midlands, while Daniel Bavington, currently business director for SES in London and the South-east, becomes regional MD for SES South, which includes London, the South-east, South-west and northern Home Counties.

And Rob Doherty moves from his current role at SES as operations director for the North-west to become director of the new major projects division.

John Groom, currently director of building services at Wates, will become director of SES specialist services, which includes the group’s offsite manufacturing facility in Coventry.

Executive managing director for Wates Construction, Paul Chandler, said: “This will enable us to increase productivity, improve collaboration and offer customers an integrated services approach with local and specialist expertise.”

SES employs around 650 people and had a turnover last year of close to £175m.

The firm is currently working on Wates’ £500m scheme to build a gigafactory in Sunderland as well as the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester being built by Bam.

Last month, Wates set up a major projects division as part of a wider restructure at its construction business.

The firm’s four existing construction divisions – North, South, Central and London – have been pared back to North and South along with major projects.

Wates said its major projects division, which will include jobs worth £150m or more, had been set up in the wake of its biggest ever project, the gigafactory scheme in Sunderland which it began last year.