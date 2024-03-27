Wates has won the enabling works package for a British Land logistics development in Paddington.

Building understands the job is worth around £35m, with the enabling works the start of what will be a 121,000 sq ft scheme called The Box that will fit underneath the developer’s 5 Kingdom Street office tower.

A former Crossrail works site, the scheme is expected to serve Westminster and remove around 100 large vans from the borough’s roads every day. It is expected to be up and running by 2026.

At the time it was given planning last spring, Mike Best, head of logistics at British Land, said: “The post-pandemic demand for ultrafast deliveries comes with major impacts on emissions, air quality, congestion and road safety, which urban logistics hubs can combat.

“Replacing traditional vans with sustainable electric vehicles and bikes can deliver carbon savings of up to 90% per parcel alongside the wider positive impact on air quality and wider environment for local communities.”

The scheme has been branded a ‘microhub’ which British Land defines as an inner-city distribution centre which deals with last mile deliveries made by low or zero emission vehicles.

Designed by Allies & Morrison, 5 Kingdom Street is part of British Land’s Paddington Central campus.

Yesterday, Wates said group turnover had topped the £2bn mark for the first time in its 127-year history.