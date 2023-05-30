Wates has appointed a new regional director for the Midlands.

Matt Johnson only joined the firm a year ago as its operations director in the region, building on more than two decades’ experience in the industry.

His appointment follows the departure of John Carlin, who had been Wates regional managing director in the Midlands, to Northern Irish contractor McLaughlin & Harvey.

Johnson has previously worked as project director for Lendlease and Balfour Beatty as well as an executive director position for leisure contractor Pulse Design and Build.

He has overseen some of the Wates’ biggest recent Midlands jobs including Sandwell Aquatics Centre and Hartshill Academy in Nuneaton.

Elsewhere, he has been responsible for the delivery of National Automotive Innovation Centre at University of Warwick and Amazon’s City of London HQ, 60 Holborn Viaduct.

In his new role, he will tasked with leading the business’ growth in the Midlands and strengthening partnerships with clients such as the Department for Education and Ministry of Justice, as well as overseeing delivery of major projects.

His appointment follows Wates’ recent restructure of its Construction operations, creating three clear divisions – North, South and Major Projects.

Johnson’s jurisdiction will fall under the North division, which is led by Dave Saville, who described the appointee as a “perfect fit” to lead the region.

“The sheer range of projects being planned and delivered makes the Midlands an absolute strategic focus for our business, as we seek to increase our portfolio,” he said.

“[Johnson] has already proven himself at Wates to be incredibly trusted and respected in both our business and with our customers, and I’m looking forward to working together as we seek to grow our Midlands operations and wider North division even further.”