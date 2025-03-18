Wates has begun work on a £300m scheme to expand HMP Highpoint in Suffolk.

The job near Haverhill will provide 741 new category C prison places for the Ministry of Justice in three, four-storey houseblocks.

Facilities will include a healthcare building, a multipurpose workshop, additional kitchen space to service the whole prison and upgrades to several existing buildings including the gym and gatehouse.

Others working on the scheme include consultants Mace, Gleeds and Pick Everard, designer Baker Hicks, owned by Morgan Sindall, and Prism Offsite Manufacturing.

The new blocks are due to be completed in summer 2027.