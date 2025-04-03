The Government Property Agency (GPA) has appointed Wates to deliver the fit out of its new office in the centre of Manchester.

Wates will work on a Category B fit out of the First Street Hub following the recent practical completion of the Category A fit out by Bam.

Wates’ Smartspace business, which has wprked on the GPA’s schemes at Darlington and Croydon, will carry out the work.

The scheme is being funded by Pension Insurance Corporation and developed by Ask Real Estate.

The First Street Hub was launched as part of the GPA’s Government Hubs Programme, which will accommodate roughly 2,600 civil servants.

First Street, which is due to be completed in autumn 2026, will serve departments including the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Department for Business and Trade, the Office for Standards in Education, and the Department for Education.