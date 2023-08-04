Plumbers and electricians earning more than £1,000 a week

Average weekly earnings for self-employed labour rose 4% to more than £980 in June.

Payroll firm Hudson Contract said the figure of £982 per week was 6.6% higher than the same time last year.

The biggest monthly change was in the North-east which saw rates jump 9% to £804 per week while workers in the East of England were bringing home the biggest weekly pay packets with £1,058, which was a 5% jump on May’s number.

Those trades paying four figures a week included plumbers, electricians, shopfitters and joiners.