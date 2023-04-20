Wilkinson Eyre has won the next phase of work at the ongoing revamp of Lord’s cricket ground.

The firm has been appointed by Marylebone Cricket Club for the redevelopment of the Tavern and Allen stands.

The practice was behind the work on the Compton and Edrich stands at the London venue which was completed by ISG in 2021.

The Tavern Stand will be stripped back to its steel frame, to enable the stand to be extended and completely rebuilt, while the smaller Allen Stand, parts of which date from the 1930s, will be demolished and a new building constructed in its place.

Capacity will be increased by a further 1,000 to just over 32,000 having already been increased by 2,600 following the Compton and Edrich work