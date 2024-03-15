James Mackenzie takes over from Graham Dundas, now the firm’s chief executive

Willmott Dixon has appointed former Berkeley finance director James Mackenzie as its new chief finance officer.

Mackenzie replaces previous chief financial officer Graham Dundas, who was named as Willmott Dixon’s chief executive earlier this year. Dundas replaced Rick Willmott, who stepped into the role of executive chairman.

Mackenzie, who will also sit on the board, moves over from his role as chief finance officer at the firm’s joint venture with housing developer EcoWorld London, a position he has held for the past six years.

Prior to this he was finance director at Berkeley for just under two years, which followed a year-long role at Balfour Beatty as operational finance and commercial director and two years as head of finance for civil government at Interserve.