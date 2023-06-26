Willmott Dixon has landed a £30m job to transform the entrance to the grade II*-listed Darlington railway station.

The contract, awarded by Tees Valley Combined Authority, also includes the construction of a new multi-storey car park integrated within the expanded entrance area.

The scheme is part of a wider £140m masterplan to overhaul the station with better passenger facilities and to boost train capacity.

Network Rail is set to start work later this summer on building two new platforms connecting to the East Coast Main Line.

Darlington station was built in the 1880s on land previously occupied by the Stockton and Darlington Railway, the first line in the world to use steam locomotives when it opened in 1825 to transport coal.

Several lines to towns in the North of England were closed in the 1960s but the main Tees Valley route remains well used.

The station’s overhaul is set to be completed in 2025 in time for the Stockton and Darlington Railway’s bicentennial celebrations.

The project team working with Willmott Dixon includes Napper Architects and cost consultant Faithful & Gould.

Willmott Dixon is also currently building a regeneration of the Darlington Railway museum and a laboratory and office space in the town called Innovation Central.