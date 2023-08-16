Willmott Dixon has clinched a £14.5 million contract to build a Passivhaus primary school in Hampshire.

The new two-form school in Basingstoke, named Hounsome Fields Primary School, will host around 420 pupils aged 4 to 11 and help client Hampshire County Council to achieve its environmental goals.

The design incorporates sustainable elements such as a ground-source heat pump heating system underneath the school’s playing fields, as well as solar control triple glazing.

The scheme, which was procured through the Southern Construction Framework, will serve the new housing developments at Hounsome Fields and Old Basingstoke Golf Course.

Construction is set to commence in early 2024, pending planning approval, with completion anticipated by the beginning of the 2025 academic year.

Willmott Dixon has previously worked on Passivhaus projects such as Hackbridge Primary School and Harris Academy.