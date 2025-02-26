Scheme will almost double office space in block above Bond Street station

McLaren has won the race for a £75m scheme to redevelop a 1970s shopping centre on London’s Oxford Street for British Land, Building understands.

The firm is on a PCSA for the job, which is called West One, having beaten remaining rival Wates.

Sisk and Kier also priced the job but their bids fell away earlier in the process.

The scheme by AHMM was given the green light in summer 2022 and the practice’s plans will see the demolition of much of the six-storey West One Shopping Centre, above the southern entrance to Bond Street underground station.

The current building’s top four storeys will go altogether and its first and ground floor levels will be partly removed – along with the facades of the retained sections of the building.

British Land is developing the job with Norges Bank Investment Management, the Norwegian investor which has a 75% stake in the scheme.