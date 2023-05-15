The winners of a £30m consultancy framework to support new build and retrofit of public sector buildings and homes across England and Wales have been announced.

A total of 116 firms won places on LHC Procurement Group’s CS1 consultancy services framework, which will run for four years.

While major firms such as Arcadis, Gleeds and Faithful & Gould won places on the framework, roughly eight out of 10 of the winners were SMEs.

Dean Fazackerley, head of technical procurement at LHC, said this was testament to its commitment to “increase the public sector’s access to regional and local supply chains”.

The framework is split into four workstreams: professional construction management and design services; mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services, asset management; and environmental services.