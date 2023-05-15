Total of 116 firms secure spots on four-year framework
The winners of a £30m consultancy framework to support new build and retrofit of public sector buildings and homes across England and Wales have been announced.
A total of 116 firms won places on LHC Procurement Group’s CS1 consultancy services framework, which will run for four years.
While major firms such as Arcadis, Gleeds and Faithful & Gould won places on the framework, roughly eight out of 10 of the winners were SMEs.
Dean Fazackerley, head of technical procurement at LHC, said this was testament to its commitment to “increase the public sector’s access to regional and local supply chains”.
The framework is split into four workstreams: professional construction management and design services; mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services, asset management; and environmental services.
Winners on LHC Procurement Group’s Consultancy Services framework
Project Management & Administration Services
127 Joint Venture Limited
Arcadis Consulting (UK) Ltd
Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP
Beacon Partnership LLP
Blake Morgan LLP
Brawdia Limited
CMS Construction Consultants Ltd ‘trading as CMS Group’
Faithful+Gould Ltd
Gleeds Management Services Ltd
J4 Projects Limited
RAM Building Consultancy Ltd
Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited
Taylor Lewis Limited
TC Consult Ltd
Watts Group Limited
Construction Contract Administration
127 Joint Venture Limited
AHR Architects Ltd
Alistair Burroughs Design Partnership Limited
Arcadis Consulting (UK) Ltd
Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP
CMS Construction Consultants Ltd ‘trading as CMS Group’
Coreus Projects Limited
Earl Kendrick (London) Ltd
Faithful+Gould Ltd
Gates Construction Consultants Ltd
Gleeds Management Services Ltd
RAM Building Consultancy Ltd
Randall Simmonds LLP
Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited
Taylor Lewis Limited
Watts Group Limited
Employers Agents
Alistair Burroughs Design Partnership Limited
Arcadis Consulting (UK) Ltd
Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP
CMS Construction Consultants Ltd ‘trading as CMS Group’
Currie & Brown UK Limited
Faithful+Gould Ltd
Gleeds Management Services Ltd
Hollis Global Limited
J4 Projects Limited
Kendall Kingscott Limited
Kirkham Board Associates Ltd
RAM Building Consultancy Ltd
Randall Simmonds LLP
Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited
RPA Quantity Surveyors Ltd
Strongs Partnership Ltd
Taylor Lewis Limited
Watts Group Limited
Planning Services
Asbri Planning Ltd
Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP
KEW Planning Ltd T/A Kew Propery Consultants Limited
Planning Potential Ltd.
Ridge and Partners LLP
Stride Treglown Limited
The Urbanists Ltd
Master Planning
Clague LLP
Ridge and Partners LLP
Ryder Architecture Ltd
Stride Treglown Limited
The Urbanists Ltd
Principal Designer
AHR Architects Ltd
Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP
Cadarn Consulting Engineers Ltd
Coreus Projects Limited
Faithful+Gould Ltd
Gates Construction Consultants Ltd
Kendall Kingscott Limited
Kirkham Board Associates Ltd
pdp architecture llp
Positive Safety Solutions Ltd
Randall Simmonds LLP
Richard Jackson Limited
Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited
Ridge and Partners LLP
Ryder Architecture Ltd
Watts Group Limited
Civil and Structural Engineering Services
127 Joint Venture Limited
Alistair Burroughs Design Partnership Limited
Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP
Cambria Consulting Ltd
Curtins Consulting Limited
Jubb Consulting Engineers Ltd
Kiloh Associates Limited
Pell Frischmann Consultants Ltd
PHG Consulting Engineers Ltd
R J Barwick Ltd
Richard Jackson Limited
Ridge and Partners LLP
Clerk of Works
Airey Miller Limited
DRAC Consulting Ltd
Gates Construction Consultants Ltd
Hickton Quality Control Limited
IMG Quality Control Ltd
Randall Simmonds LLP
Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited
Ross Quality Control Limited
Rund Partnership Limited
Taylor Lewis Limited
Building Surveyor
AHR Architects Ltd
Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP
Brawdia Limited
CMS Construction Consultants Ltd ‘trading as CMS Group’
Coreus Projects Limited
Faithful+Gould Ltd
Kendall Kingscott Limited
Kirkham Board Associates Ltd
RAM Building Consultancy Ltd
Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited
Rund Partnership Limited
Taylor Lewis Limited
Quantity Surveyor Services
127 Joint Venture Limited
Arcadis Consulting (UK) Ltd
Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP
CMS Construction Consultants Ltd ‘trading as CMS Group’
Coreus Projects Limited
Currie & Brown UK Limited
Faithful+Gould Ltd
Gleeds Management Services Ltd
Glyndwr Consulting Ltd
Kendall Kingscott Limited
Randall Simmonds LLP
Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited
Ridge and Partners LLP
RPA Quantity Surveyors Ltd
Strongs Partnership Ltd
Taylor Lewis Limited
W T Hills Limited
Watts Group Limited
Stock Condition Surveys
AHR Architects Ltd
Brawdia Limited
Coreus Projects Limited
Faithful+Gould Ltd
RAM Building Consultancy Ltd
Rand Associates Consultancy Services Ltd
Ridge and Partners LLP
Watts Group Limited
Multi-Disciplinary
AHR Architects Ltd
Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP
Faithful+Gould Ltd
Gleeds Management Services Ltd
Pentan Partnership Ltd t/a Pentan Architects
RAM Building Consultancy Ltd
Ridge and Partners LLP
Stride Treglown Limited
No comments yet