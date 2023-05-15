Total of 116 firms secure spots on four-year framework

The winners of a £30m consultancy framework to support new build and retrofit of public sector buildings and homes across England and Wales have been announced. 

A total of 116 firms won places on LHC Procurement Group’s CS1 consultancy services framework, which will run for four years. 

consultants_558214

Source: Shutterstock

The framework will run for four years

While major firms such as Arcadis, Gleeds and Faithful & Gould won places on the framework, roughly eight out of 10 of the winners were SMEs. 

Dean Fazackerley, head of technical procurement at LHC, said this was testament to its commitment to “increase the public sector’s access to regional and local supply chains”. 

The framework is split into four workstreams: professional construction management and design services; mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services, asset management; and environmental services.  

Winners on LHC Procurement Group’s Consultancy Services framework

 

Project Management & Administration Services  

127 Joint Venture Limited 

Arcadis Consulting (UK) Ltd 

Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP 

Beacon Partnership LLP 

Blake Morgan LLP 

Brawdia Limited 

CMS Construction Consultants Ltd ‘trading as CMS Group’ 

Faithful+Gould Ltd 

Gleeds Management Services Ltd 

J4 Projects Limited 

RAM Building Consultancy Ltd 

Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited 

Taylor Lewis Limited 

TC Consult Ltd 

Watts Group Limited 

  

Construction Contract Administration 

127 Joint Venture Limited 

AHR Architects Ltd 

Alistair Burroughs Design Partnership Limited 

Arcadis Consulting (UK) Ltd 

Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP 

CMS Construction Consultants Ltd ‘trading as CMS Group’ 

Coreus Projects Limited 

Earl Kendrick (London) Ltd 

Faithful+Gould Ltd 

Gates Construction Consultants Ltd 

Gleeds Management Services Ltd 

RAM Building Consultancy Ltd 

Randall Simmonds LLP 

Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited 

Taylor Lewis Limited 

Watts Group Limited 

  

Employers Agents 

Alistair Burroughs Design Partnership Limited 

Arcadis Consulting (UK) Ltd 

Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP 

CMS Construction Consultants Ltd ‘trading as CMS Group’ 

Currie & Brown UK Limited 

Faithful+Gould Ltd 

Gleeds Management Services Ltd 

Hollis Global Limited 

J4 Projects Limited 

Kendall Kingscott Limited 

Kirkham Board Associates Ltd 

RAM Building Consultancy Ltd 

Randall Simmonds LLP 

Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited 

RPA Quantity Surveyors Ltd 

Strongs Partnership Ltd 

Taylor Lewis Limited 

Watts Group Limited 

 

Planning Services 

Asbri Planning Ltd 

Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP 

KEW Planning Ltd T/A Kew Propery Consultants Limited 

Planning Potential Ltd. 

Ridge and Partners LLP 

Stride Treglown Limited 

The Urbanists Ltd 

  

Master Planning 

Clague LLP 

Ridge and Partners LLP 

Ryder Architecture Ltd 

Stride Treglown Limited 

The Urbanists Ltd 

  

Principal Designer 

AHR Architects Ltd 

Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP 

Cadarn Consulting Engineers Ltd 

Coreus Projects Limited 

Faithful+Gould Ltd 

Gates Construction Consultants Ltd 

Kendall Kingscott Limited 

Kirkham Board Associates Ltd 

pdp architecture llp 

Positive Safety Solutions Ltd 

Randall Simmonds LLP 

Richard Jackson Limited 

Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited 

Ridge and Partners LLP 

Ryder Architecture Ltd 

Watts Group Limited 

  

Civil and Structural Engineering Services 

127 Joint Venture Limited 

Alistair Burroughs Design Partnership Limited 

Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP 

Cambria Consulting Ltd 

Curtins Consulting Limited 

Jubb Consulting Engineers Ltd 

Kiloh Associates Limited 

Pell Frischmann Consultants Ltd 

PHG Consulting Engineers Ltd 

R J Barwick Ltd 

Richard Jackson Limited 

Ridge and Partners LLP 

 

Clerk of Works 

Airey Miller Limited 

DRAC Consulting Ltd 

Gates Construction Consultants Ltd 

Hickton Quality Control Limited 

IMG Quality Control Ltd 

Randall Simmonds LLP 

Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited 

Ross Quality Control Limited 

Rund Partnership Limited 

Taylor Lewis Limited 

  

Building Surveyor  

AHR Architects Ltd 

Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP 

Brawdia Limited 

CMS Construction Consultants Ltd ‘trading as CMS Group’ 

Coreus Projects Limited 

Faithful+Gould Ltd 

Kendall Kingscott Limited 

Kirkham Board Associates Ltd 

RAM Building Consultancy Ltd 

Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited 

Rund Partnership Limited 

Taylor Lewis Limited 

  

Quantity Surveyor Services  

127 Joint Venture Limited 

Arcadis Consulting (UK) Ltd 

Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP 

CMS Construction Consultants Ltd ‘trading as CMS Group’ 

Coreus Projects Limited 

Currie & Brown UK Limited 

Faithful+Gould Ltd 

Gleeds Management Services Ltd 

Glyndwr Consulting Ltd 

Kendall Kingscott Limited 

Randall Simmonds LLP 

Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited 

Ridge and Partners LLP 

RPA Quantity Surveyors Ltd 

Strongs Partnership Ltd 

Taylor Lewis Limited 

W T Hills Limited 

Watts Group Limited 

  

Stock Condition Surveys 

AHR Architects Ltd 

Brawdia Limited 

Coreus Projects Limited 

Faithful+Gould Ltd 

RAM Building Consultancy Ltd 

Rand Associates Consultancy Services Ltd 

Ridge and Partners LLP 

Watts Group Limited 

  

Multi-Disciplinary  

AHR Architects Ltd 

Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP 

Faithful+Gould Ltd 

Gleeds Management Services Ltd 

Pentan Partnership Ltd t/a Pentan Architects 

RAM Building Consultancy Ltd 

Ridge and Partners LLP 

Stride Treglown Limited 

