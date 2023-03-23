Fifth generation framework includes new lots for SMEs

Winners on a £4.5bn public sector construction framework for the South of England have been announced this morning.

A total of 20 contractors, including Galliford Try, ISG and Morgan Sindall, have been awarded a place on the latest iteration of the Southern Construction Framework (SCF), which procured more than £8bn of construction work since it was established in 2006.

The fifth generation SCF Construct framework is split into three lots covering work valued above £4m in the South West, South East and London, and two new sub-£5m lots in the South West, opening opportunities for SMEs.

Halsall, Knights Brown and Mildren were among the firms named to these smaller lots.

The framework, which will be launched in May operating under a two-stage open book project delivery model, will be available to all public bodies across the region and support the construction of education, health, local authority and leisure facilities.

Chosen contractors were required to demonstrate their carbon benchmarking assessment capacities and SCF claimed that it had prioritised carbon retrofit capabilities.