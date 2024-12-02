Group looking to overhaul Docklands estate in wake of changing working practices

Five firms are understood to have made it onto a project management framework put together by Canary Wharf Group as part of its plan to overhaul its estate.

The group has drawn up several frameworks of firms across a range of disciplines including cost consultants which was awarded over the summer.

Building understands that T&T, Gardiner & Theobald, Opera, Stace and M3 Consulting have all made it on to the project management framework with several big names, including Aecom and RLB, missing out.

Canary Wharf, which has been approached for comment, is looking at moving away from a focus on offices at the Docklands estate and broadening the mix of tenants in the wake of post-pandemic working practices and higher borrowing costs.

Over the summer, it appointed T&T Alinea, Mace, Atkins and Exigere to the cost consultants framework with the other frameworks including structures and M&E

Canary Wharf’s non-executive chairman, former Legal & General chief executive Sir Nigel Wilson, has said he wants the estate to become known for all types of uses – not just offices.

He said: “Canary Wharf is becoming a city within a city with approximately 20 million square feet of vibrant space across offices, housing, retail and leisure.”

Work has begun on a 17-storey life sciences tower being masterminded by specialist developer Kadans and designed by KPF.

Others working on the scheme include QS Turner & Townsend Alinea, M&E consultant Buro Happold, landscape architect Gillespies and planning consultant Quod. Concrete frame contractor is Kilnbridge.

KPF also won the architectural competition over the summer to reimagine the 45-storey HSBC building at 8 Canada Square which the banking giant is planning to move out of by 2027.

The Qatar Investment Authority, which along with Multiplex owner Brookfield co-owns the estate, said construction work will formally begin once HSBC’s lease expires in three years’ time.