Scheme will run for four years and cover social housing in Midlands and North

The winners on a £700m new build housing framework have been named.

EN:Procure, the procurement arm of social housing consortium Efficiency North, has announced the appointment of 27 contractors across four lots.

Selected contractors will carry out work including design, site preparation, remediation, civil engineering, new construction and refurbishment across residential and commercial buildings as well as mixed-use developments.

shutterstock_2250696149

Source: Shutterstock

The work will mainly cover social housing schemes

The lots, which run for four years from March, include schemes up to 10 units, between eight and 45 units, one with between 30 and 100 units and a fourth scheme of 70 units and over.

It will predominantly cover social housing schemes in Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands and the North-west, but could be used elsewhere in England.

Full list of selected contractors 

Boom Construction Limited 

Cadam Construction Limited 

Caddick Construction Limited 

Countryside Properties (Uk) Limited 

Esh Construction Limited 

Geda Construction Company Limited 

Greenchurch Developments Limited 

G.S. Kelsey Construction Ltd 

Highall Developments Ltd 

J & K Developments Limited 

J. Greenwood (Builders) Limited 

Jack Lunn Limited 

Jeakins Weir Limited 

John Southworth Builders Limited 

Lovell Partnerships Limited 

Mercer Building Solutions Limited 

O & P Construction Services Limited 

R.H.Fullwood & Co Limited 

R.P. Tyson Construction Limited 

Saul Construction Limited 

Seddon Construction Limited 

T. G. Sowerby Developments Limited 

Termrim Construction Limited 

P. Casey & Co., Limited 

Urban Construction Interiors Limited 

Whitfield & Brown (Developments) Limited 

Wiggett Construction Limited 

Topics