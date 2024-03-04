Scheme will run for four years and cover social housing in Midlands and North

The winners on a £700m new build housing framework have been named.

EN:Procure, the procurement arm of social housing consortium Efficiency North, has announced the appointment of 27 contractors across four lots.

Selected contractors will carry out work including design, site preparation, remediation, civil engineering, new construction and refurbishment across residential and commercial buildings as well as mixed-use developments.

The lots, which run for four years from March, include schemes up to 10 units, between eight and 45 units, one with between 30 and 100 units and a fourth scheme of 70 units and over.

It will predominantly cover social housing schemes in Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands and the North-west, but could be used elsewhere in England.