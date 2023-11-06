Some of the biggest names in the industry including HLM Architects, CPC Project Services, Berkeley Group and Mace have all secured titles at the 2023 Building Awards.

Mace won the Major Contractor of the Year Award and Building Magazine Project of the Year, while CPC Project Services picked up the prize for Construction Consultant of the Year (100 staff or over).

HLM also earned two titles – being handed the Architectural Practice of the Year and the Offsite Project of the Year.

Hosted by comedian Rob Brydon, the ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel in London’s Mayfair tonight (7 November) was attended by more than 1,000 people who were able to congratulate the winners (full list below).

Chloe McCulloch, editorial director at Building, said: “It has been wonderful to celebrate outstanding achievements of some of the best companies and high-performing individuals at the Building Awards 2023.

“I would like to congratulate all our finalists and winners for their impressive awards entries, demonstrating the breadth and depth of talent in this industry, which is needed now more than ever.”

Other winners included Mark Reynolds, the chief executive of Mace and co-chair of the Construction Leadership Council, who claimed the gong for CEO of the Year.

The CEO and Client of the Year prizes are chosen from shortlists compiled by the industry judging panel, with Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council winning the client award.

Tilbury Douglas won the Digital Excellence Award, while Plan A Consultants was named the Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (fewer than 100 staff) for the second year running.

Battersea Power Station Phase 2 by Mace was named as the Building Magazine Project of the Year.