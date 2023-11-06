Firms to claim prizes include HLM, Berkeley and Mace
Some of the biggest names in the industry including HLM Architects, CPC Project Services, Berkeley Group and Mace have all secured titles at the 2023 Building Awards.
Mace won the Major Contractor of the Year Award and Building Magazine Project of the Year, while CPC Project Services picked up the prize for Construction Consultant of the Year (100 staff or over).
HLM also earned two titles – being handed the Architectural Practice of the Year and the Offsite Project of the Year.
Hosted by comedian Rob Brydon, the ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel in London’s Mayfair tonight (7 November) was attended by more than 1,000 people who were able to congratulate the winners (full list below).
Chloe McCulloch, editorial director at Building, said: “It has been wonderful to celebrate outstanding achievements of some of the best companies and high-performing individuals at the Building Awards 2023.
“I would like to congratulate all our finalists and winners for their impressive awards entries, demonstrating the breadth and depth of talent in this industry, which is needed now more than ever.”
Other winners included Mark Reynolds, the chief executive of Mace and co-chair of the Construction Leadership Council, who claimed the gong for CEO of the Year.
The CEO and Client of the Year prizes are chosen from shortlists compiled by the industry judging panel, with Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council winning the client award.
Tilbury Douglas won the Digital Excellence Award, while Plan A Consultants was named the Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (fewer than 100 staff) for the second year running.
Battersea Power Station Phase 2 by Mace was named as the Building Magazine Project of the Year.
Building Awards 2023 winners
Building's Employer of the Year - Stride Treglown (Highly commended: Rider Levett Bucknall)
Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (fewer than 100 staff) - Plan A Consultants (Highly commended: 3PM)
Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (100 staff or over) - CPC Project Services - Sponsored by LABC Warranty
Architectural Practice of the Year - HLM Architects - Sponsored by MESH Construction Consultancy
Engineering Consultant of the Year - Hydrock
Contractor of the Year (up to £500m) - Britcon (Highly commended: Merit)
Major Contractor of the Year (over £500m) - Mace - Sponsored by Fenwick Elliott
Housing Project of the Year - Dockley Apartments: Studio Woodroffe Papa and Poggi Architecture - In partnership with the Housing Forum
Net Zero Award - The Entopia building: ISG - In partnership with UKGBC
Delivering Social Value Award - Services Design Solution
Housebuilder of the Year - Berkeley Group - Sponsored by ROCKWOOL
Industry/Manufacturing Partner of the Year - Siderise Insulation - In partnership with the Construction Products Association
Specialist Contractor of the Year - SES Engineering Services - Sponsored by Wilson James
Small Project of the Year (up to £5m) - Grenfell Nursery: Perkins & Will - Sponsored by Clement Windows Group
International Project of the Year - New Administration Building: Thailand: University of Oxford (entered by Bidwells)
Digital Excellence Award - Tilbury Douglas, Tilbury Douglas Connect Configurator - Sponsored by Hollis
Refurbishment Project of the Year - Quadrangle Building, King's College London: Hall McKnight - Sponsored by AET Flexible Space
Offsite Project of the Year - National Manufacturing Institute Scotland: HLM Architects
Building Magazine Project of the Year - Battersea Power Station Phase 2: Mace - Sponsored by Aluprof
Construction Client of the Year - Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council
CEO of the Year - Mark Reynolds of Mace - Sponsored by DGP Logistics
Thanks also to our table plan sponsor Core Five
No comments yet