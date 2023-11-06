Firms to claim prizes include HLM, Berkeley and Mace

Some of the biggest names in the industry including HLM Architects, CPC Project Services, Berkeley Group and Mace have all secured titles at the 2023 Building Awards.

Mace won the Major Contractor of the Year Award and Building Magazine Project of the Year, while CPC Project Services picked up the prize for Construction Consultant of the Year (100 staff or over).

HLM also earned two titles – being handed the Architectural Practice of the Year and the Offsite Project of the Year.

Hosted by comedian Rob Brydon, the ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel in London’s Mayfair tonight (7 November) was attended by more than 1,000 people who were able to congratulate the winners (full list below).

Chloe McCulloch, editorial director at Building, said: “It has been wonderful to celebrate outstanding achievements of some of the best companies and high-performing individuals at the Building Awards 2023. 

“I would like to congratulate all our finalists and winners for their impressive awards entries, demonstrating the breadth and depth of talent in this industry, which is needed now more than ever.”

Other winners included Mark Reynolds, the chief executive of Mace and co-chair of the Construction Leadership Council, who claimed the gong for CEO of the Year.

The CEO and Client of the Year prizes are chosen from shortlists compiled by the industry judging panel, with Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council winning the client award.

Tilbury Douglas won the Digital Excellence Award, while Plan A Consultants was named the Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (fewer than 100 staff) for the second year running.

Battersea Power Station Phase 2 by Mace was named as the Building Magazine Project of the Year.

Building Awards 2023 winners

Building's Employer of the Year - Stride Treglown (Highly commended: Rider Levett Bucknall)

Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (fewer than 100 staff) - Plan A Consultants (Highly commended: 3PM)

Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (100 staff or over) - CPC Project Services - Sponsored by LABC Warranty

Architectural Practice of the Year - HLM Architects - Sponsored by MESH Construction Consultancy

Engineering Consultant of the Year - Hydrock

Contractor of the Year (up to £500m) - Britcon (Highly commended: Merit)

Major Contractor of the Year (over £500m) - Mace - Sponsored by Fenwick Elliott

Housing Project of the Year - Dockley Apartments: Studio Woodroffe Papa and Poggi Architecture In partnership with the Housing Forum

Net Zero Award - The Entopia building: ISG - In partnership with UKGBC

Delivering Social Value Award - Services Design Solution

Housebuilder of the Year - Berkeley Group - Sponsored by ROCKWOOL

Industry/Manufacturing Partner of the Year - Siderise Insulation - In partnership with the Construction Products Association

Specialist Contractor of the Year - SES Engineering Services - Sponsored by Wilson James

Small Project of the Year (up to £5m) - Grenfell Nursery: Perkins & Will - Sponsored by Clement Windows Group

International Project of the Year - New Administration Building: Thailand: University of Oxford (entered by Bidwells)

Digital Excellence Award - Tilbury Douglas, Tilbury Douglas Connect Configurator - Sponsored by Hollis

Refurbishment Project of the Year - Quadrangle Building, King's College London: Hall McKnight - Sponsored by AET Flexible Space

Offsite Project of the Year - National Manufacturing Institute Scotland: HLM Architects

Building Magazine Project of the Year - Battersea Power Station Phase 2: Mace - Sponsored by Aluprof

Construction Client of the Year - Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council

CEO of the Year - Mark Reynolds of Mace - Sponsored by DGP Logistics

