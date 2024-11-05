Some of the biggest names in the industry including CPC Project Services, Mace, RLB and Reds10 have all secured titles at the 2024 Building Awards.

At the 30th anniversary ceremony, Mace won the Major Contractor of the Year Award and Building Magazine Project of the Year, while CPC Project Services picked up the prize for Construction Consultant of the Year (100 staff or over) for the second year running.

Reds10 also earned two titles – being handed the Contractor of the Year (up to £500m) and the MMC Award.

Hosted by comedian Tom Allen, the ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel in London’s Mayfair tonight (5 November) was attended by more than 1,000 people who were able to congratulate the winners (full list below).

Chloe McCulloch, editorial director at Building, said: “The Building Awards attracted an impressive number of entries and the standard across all the categories has been exceptional, showing the construction industry’s adaptability and resilience in challenging times.

“Congratulations to all our winners and to all the finalists.”

Other winners included Dan Labbad, the chief executive of The Crown Estate, who claimed the gong for CEO of the Year.

The CEO and Client of the Year prizes are chosen from shortlists compiled by nominations from industry and the judging panel, with Transport for Greater Manchester winning the client award.

RLB Digital, RLB & Moda won the Digital Excellence Award, while Keegans was named the Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (fewer than 100 staff).

UCL Marshgate by Mace was named as the Building Magazine Project of the Year.