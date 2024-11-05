Firms to claim prizes include CPC, Reds10 and Mace
Some of the biggest names in the industry including CPC Project Services, Mace, RLB and Reds10 have all secured titles at the 2024 Building Awards.
At the 30th anniversary ceremony, Mace won the Major Contractor of the Year Award and Building Magazine Project of the Year, while CPC Project Services picked up the prize for Construction Consultant of the Year (100 staff or over) for the second year running.
Reds10 also earned two titles – being handed the Contractor of the Year (up to £500m) and the MMC Award.
Hosted by comedian Tom Allen, the ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel in London’s Mayfair tonight (5 November) was attended by more than 1,000 people who were able to congratulate the winners (full list below).
Chloe McCulloch, editorial director at Building, said: “The Building Awards attracted an impressive number of entries and the standard across all the categories has been exceptional, showing the construction industry’s adaptability and resilience in challenging times.
“Congratulations to all our winners and to all the finalists.”
Other winners included Dan Labbad, the chief executive of The Crown Estate, who claimed the gong for CEO of the Year.
The CEO and Client of the Year prizes are chosen from shortlists compiled by nominations from industry and the judging panel, with Transport for Greater Manchester winning the client award.
RLB Digital, RLB & Moda won the Digital Excellence Award, while Keegans was named the Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (fewer than 100 staff).
UCL Marshgate by Mace was named as the Building Magazine Project of the Year.
Building Awards 2024 winners
Architectural Practice of the Year - Winner: Ryder Architecture
Building Magazine Project of the Year - Winner: Mace Group, UCL Marshgate
Building's Good Employer of the Year - Winner: Ridge & Partners - Highly commended: Plan A
Construction Client of the Year, sponsored by RLB - Winner: Transport for Greater Manchester
Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (fewer than 100 staff) - Winner: Keegans
Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (over 100 staff) - Winner: CPC Project Services
Contractor of the Year (up to £500m), sponsored by Clement Windows - Winner: Reds10
Delivering Social Value Award - Winner: VINCI Building
Digital Excellence Award - Winner: RLB Digital, RLB & Moda, Digital social value platform - Highly commended: Kier
Engineering Consultant of the Year - Winner: Cundall - Highly commended: Harley Haddow
Housebuilder of the Year - Winner: Mount Anvil
Housing Project of the Year, in partnership with The Housing Forum - Winner: Kier Construction, Marylebone Square
International Project of the Year - Winner: Ritchie*Studio, The Brewhouse and Trident Park, Malta
Major Contractor of the Year (over £500m), sponsored by Fenwick Elliott - Winner: Mace Group
Manufacturer of the Year - Winner: Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions - Highly commended: Arc Building Products
MMC Award: SMART SLA for Army, Reds10
Net Zero Award - Winner: Greencore Homes, Hook Norton Community Land Trust - Highly commended: Norton Folgate, AKTII
Retrofit Project of the Year, sponsored by AET Flexible Space - Winner: Quadrum Global, 11 Belgrave Road - Highly commended: Barr Gazetas, Grainhouse
Small Project of the Year (up to £5m), sponsored by Clement Windows - Winner: Tun House, A'Bear & Ball Architects - Highly commended: Grimes Graves Project, Ramboll
Specialist Contractor of the Year - Winner: Mivan
CEO of the Year, sponsored by DPG Logistics - Winner: Dan Labbad, chief executive, The Crown Estate
Thanks also to our drinks sponsor Cundall
