Paul Reilly takes over as UK and Ireland MD from Mark Naysmith who becomes global COO

WSP’s deputy UK chief executive will become the new president and managing director for its UK & Ireland business at the start of next year.

Paul Reilly, who arrived at the firm from Stantec in 2022, will also join the global leadership team.

His promotion comes as the Canadian firm moves the current president for its EMEIA region, Mark Naysmith, to the post of global chief operating officer, also effective in January.

The firm said: “In his new role, Mark will oversee global operations, driving growth, financial performance and collaboration across WSP’s regions worldwide.”

WSP employs around 10,000 people in the UK as part of its 74,000 strong global workforce.