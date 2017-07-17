Nick Cullen
Nick Cullen is a partner at Hoare Lea. As part of his work in rsearch and development, Nick is actively engaged in a variety of industry bodies, including the British Council for Offices (BCO) and its Environmental Sustainability Group, the Green Property Alliance and the CIBSE Technical Committee. Nick has a particular interest in carbon reduction within the business and property sectors.
Innovation is not always good
Innovation needs to be used selectively in construction, which needs to become more efficient by taking on some principles of manufacturing
The wrong targets
The UK is about to miss a key renewables target but there have been substantial improvements in carbon reduction
History in the making
Ending Britain’s reliance on coal would be a seismic change, but it might rely on links with the EU electricity network
German plans for electric cars could actually increase CO2 emissions
The desire to make all cars “zero emission’ by 2030 ignores how reliant the country will be on coal-fired power stations
Will Trump ever be a cheerleader for sustainable development?
The new US president isn’t known for his commitment to tackling climate change, yet if he can see the economic benefit for his country he might become a convert
The other single market
The UK relies heavily on the single electricity market, let’s hope Brexit doesn’t disrupt this vital trade with European networks
I can sympathise with politicians' Heathrow dilemma
MPs have to weigh up the interests of their constituents against those of the the country as a whole, no wonder they’re dithering
Price spikes and Hinkley
Circumstances combined to push prices to a rare peak just as Hinkley Point C nuclear power station got the go-ahead. What does this tell us?
Nuclear power - a hedge against future uncertainty
The UK needs a secure low-carbon electricity supply and while costs may seem high today, a hedge against sudden future price shocks is surely worth the price
Who turned out the lights?
As the margin between electricity supply and demand decreases in the UK, the risk of blackouts is increasing
Water–forecasting a riskier investment climate
Flooding and water shortages could increase if confidence in weather and climate forecasting drops, despite the evidence for climate change
Meeting our greens
Despite rowing back on green policies, the UK has a positive story to tell
Keeping the lights on
News that the Ferrybridge and Longannet power stations are closing early has the industry searching for alternative measures
It’s not just carbon that changes climate
The effects of deforestation in South America highlight the interrelated nature of our climate, ecosystem and lifestyle
Why BP’s energy outlook is more than hot air
BP recently published its energy outlook for 2035 and did a corporate sigh and effectively said “We can’t go on like this”
What do falling oil prices really mean for the UK?
With regulation driving investment, low prices need not jeopardise progress on green energy and retrofit
Sustainable homes must make the complex simple
It is vital that home owners are able properly to control the new generation of hi-tech homes
What vacuum cleaners can teach us about zero carbon homes
The industry needs to ensure the low carbon products and services it supplies actually do what they claim
We need the government to be open about energy data
The data around energy generation capacity looks to be being presented in a way that obscures inconvenient facts
Time to end whingeing over solar subsidy cuts
Cuts to subsidies for ‘solar farms’ are a sign of success and should be welcomed